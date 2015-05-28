Meet the 7 'Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills' featured on E!'s hit reality show

instagram.com/dorothywangBlogger Morgan Stewart, ‘funemployed’ Dorothy Wang, and interior designer Roxy Sowlaty travel to Vegas for New Year’s.
On Sunday, E!’s hit reality show “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” returned for a third season.
The hour-long, “Rich Kids Of Instagram” Tumblr-inspired show features seven friends from 90210 who drop thousands of dollars on clothes, shoes, cars, and partying like it’s their job — because that’s exactly what it is for some of these “funemployed” 20-somethings.
Get to know the cast and catch up on the series here before delving into the current season three.
“Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on E!
Meet 27-year-old Dorothy Wang, who was born and raised in Beverly Hills -- 'The best city in the world.'
In the pilot episode, Dorothy says, 'Growing up, my parents never talked about money. It wasn't until it was printed in Forbes that I knew how much money we had.'
Dorothy is currently 'funemployed and fabuluxe,' but 'when I grow up I want to be the Asian sensation of the world.'
She's a big shopper. 'I'm not really sure how many Birkin bags I have, I've lost count,' noting 'the entry-level Birkin is around $10,000.'
Dorothy says she is 'somewhat Insta-famous in the Instagram world.' Before the season one premiere, she had 26,000 followers. Today, in season three, she has 648,000 followers.
Morgan has a blog called Boobs-and-Loubs, because 'I have very large boobs and a very large affinity for Louboutin heels.'
Growing up, Morgan went to private school, 'had a gold Amex, (and) could shop and buy whatever I wanted.'
Her dad is 'an architect who built stores along Rodeo Drive. My mum puts up with me and that's pretty much been her job.'
In season two, Morgan had over 400,000 followers on Instagram. By the current season three, she boasts 603,000 followers.
Morgan and Dorothy met four years ago in a spin class, when they were both 'struggling against the chubs.'
Today, they're BFF and both obsessed with Instagram. Morgan says, 'If someone doesn't like my photo it ruins my entire day, because I feel like it's a plot because there's a hidden agenda and we haven't spoken about the issue they have.'
Her parents gave her six unlimited credit cards and she spends $20,000 - $30,000 per month -- until she got cut off.
Morgan's boyfriend (who becomes her fiancé in an upcoming episode of season 3), Brendan Fitzpatrick, is also a big spender.
Now 27, the real estate broker sold his first house at age 19 for $15 million. He's now making 'in the millions.'
Magic Johnson's son, EJ Johnson, grew up in L.A. but spends a lot of time in NYC. He first met Dorothy during a Tae Bo class.
At the end of season two, EJ had weight loss surgery. In season three, he loves flaunting his new figure.
Season three saw the addition of a new cast member, Taylor-Ann Hasselhoff. Taylor is 24-years-old and works on her own magazine, Bellus.
She's also David Hasselhoff's daughter. Her younger sister, Hayley (right), also briefly appears on the show.
Taylor was bullied in high school by Roxy, who she alleges stole her boyfriend, but is good friends with EJ Johnson because they both know what it feels like to have famous parents. 'There's a small circle of celebrity children who are very close-knit,' EJ says in the season three premiere.
With new hour-long episodes every Sunday night, season three is already shaping up to be the best one yet.
