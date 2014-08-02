Meet The Six 'Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills' Before Sunday's Season 2 Premiere

instagram.com/dorothywang Blogger Morgan Stewart, ‘funemployed’ Dorothy Wang, and interior designer Roxy Sowlaty travel to Vegas for New Year’s.

This Sunday, E!’s hit reality show “#RichKids of Beverly Hills” will return for a second season.

The hour-long, “Rich Kids Of Instagram” Tumblr-inspired show features six friends from 90210 who drop thousands of dollars on clothes, shoes, cars, and partying like it’s their job — because that’s exactly what it is for some of these “funemployed” 20-somethings.

Get to know the cast and catch up on season 1 here before this weekend’s season 2 premiere, which takes the “Rich Kids” to China.

Season 2 of “#RichKids of Beverly Hills” premieres this Sunday at 10/9c on E!

