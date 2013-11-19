The 'David Pogue' Of Bloomberg News Was Just Laid Off

Rich Jaroslovsky, a tech columnist at Bloomberg news, was laid off today,

he said in a tweet.

Jaroslovsky is one of about 50 Bloomberg editorial staffers that will be let go today. He was responsible for Bloomberg’s top-tier gadget reviews, and was one of the few reviewers in the industry that Apple allowed into its inner circle of journalists.

His departure makes him the third chief gadget reviewer from a major publication to leave his respective company. Earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal’s Walt Mossberg announced he’d be leaving after 20 years writing a personal technology column. David Pogue of the New York Times announced a few weeks ago that he accepted a job at Yahoo to write about technology.

Here’s Jaroslovsky’s tweet:

Highly unwelcome news: I was just laid off from Bloomberg News. It’s been quite a ride.

— Rich Jaroslovsky (@RichJaro) November 18, 2013

