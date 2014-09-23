CNBC Contributor And Trader Rich Ilczyszyn Has Died At Age 46

Trader and CNBC “Futures Now” contributor Rich Ilczyszyn died on Saturday, CNBC executive producer Max Meyers writes. He was 46.

“So sad [about] the passing of my friend and colleague,” the web show’s host Jackie DeAngelis tweeted on Monday. “My heart goes out to his family.”

“Rich had a love for life as well as an appreciation for the fragility of it. He always encouraged others to live fully and spend time with those they love and hold dear,” Ilczyszyn’s family said in a statement to CNBC.

Ilczyszyn was the founder of iiTrader, an independent introducing broker. Before that, he spent nearly a decade as a floor trader and broker in Chicago, according to his bio.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and son.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

