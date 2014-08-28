Watch A Wall Street CEO Disrobe And Do An Ice Bucket Challenge In His Jacuzzi

Jefferies CEO Rich Handler has an amazing ALS Ice Bucket Challenge video in which he fills his Jacuzzi with several bags of ice before dunking himself in it.

The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge is a social-media movement where people are dared to dump ice water on their heads or donate money to an ALS organisation. Politicians, celebrities, and Wall Streeters have all taken part in the movement.

Handler challenged long-time Jefferies’ client Carl Icahn to do it next. Icahn teased him on Twitter saying that he’s “too busy” working on a “BIG deal” with another bank.

Watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

