Rich Guys Defend Billionaire Who Left Wife For Woman He Met In Starbucks

His pals’ defenses of Cendant founder Henry Silverman are hilarious. They should really just be quiet and stop making it worse.



NY Post’s Page Six: FRIENDS of Cendant Corp. founder Henry Silverman are jumping to his defence after we reported the billionaire left his longtime wife, Nancy, for a hot blonde 40 years younger than himself. “When Hank and Nancy met, Hank was already successful in business and financially substantial,” one pal said. “Nancy was in the typing pool at Saul Steinberg‘s company, saying to Bernard Schwartz of Loral one night, ‘I’ve come a long way from the typing pool, Bernie!’ Hank gave Nancy a life she would not have known from her very humble background and was as loving and loyal as a husband could be. Hank put all their properties into Nancy’s name, because he always said, ‘That belongs to Nancy,’ only too delighted to share his wealth with her. No man could have been more generous or more loving a husband or more of a gentleman to his wife . . . I simply hate to see a decent man castigated when it is not deserved.”

