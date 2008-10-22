Rich Guy Says $30 Million Space Vacation Worth It

Sure beats the staycation that we’re taking.



AP: Richard Garriott — a computer game wizard and astronaut’s son — paid US $30 million to fly to the space station.

With his 12-day adventure winding down this week, Garriott said he felt fulfilled even before he rocketed away on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft on Oct. 12, thanks to all the training he got with astronauts and other space professionals.

He told reporters at a news conference that the rocket ride into space was “very exciting” and the view was “spectacular.”

