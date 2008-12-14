Rich Guy Gets Kenyan Runner For Birthday Present

P

hilanthropist and Web investor Michael Chambers is kind of obsessed with running and with Kenya. So what does his wife get him for this 40th birthday? A jog with a Kenyan superstar runner, who happens to spend half his time in NJ, Richard Kiplagat, 27.



That’s all fine but he only charged $400?? That’s a rudely low price to pay him. The guy is young, foreign, and a runner. He doesn’t know that he could have charged a lot more.

NY Times: It was like a take-home fantasy camp, akin to hiring a Brazilian soccer star to kick the ball around in the backyard, or a Chinese table-tennis champion to play a few games in the basement.

Kiplagat was paid $400 to run with Chambers and have lunch with his family. A driver in a Lincoln Town Car picked him up at dawn at his home in New Milford, N.J., and returned him late in the afternoon.

…He admitted to being surprised when his manager called last week, saying an odd request had been made through the New York Road Runners: someone wanted to hire a Kenyan runner. Kiplagat, a former 10-time All-American distance runner at Iona who is now one of the top road racers in the world, splits time between the United States and his home in Marakwet, Kenya. He did not hesitate to say yes.

