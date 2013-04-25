Rich, Freakishly Handsome New York VC Josh Kushner Is Apparently Dating Victoria Secret's New Top Model

So…Victoria Secret’s top model Miranda Kerr got the boot. She was canned, apparently, for becoming too big of a name outside of the brand.



Her replacement, according to BI’s Ashley Lutz, is a 6-foot tall classically trained ballerina named Karlie Kloss.

Kloss, writes Lutz, is “known as the ‘panther’ for her distinctive prowl.“

This is her being panther-y…

Why does the tech section of Business Insider care?

Because guess who Lutz says is rumoured to be Kloss’s boyfriend…

…New York venture capitalist Josh Kushner!

This state of affairs is in keeping with the way the universe is ordered.

Kushner is pretty good-looking, and good-looking people often end up together.

Here is Josh:

Business InsiderHere are some things people in this office have told me about him:

“He’s tall dark and handsome what’s not to love?”

“I have a pretty big crush on him.”

“He’s cute in a baby-faced way.”

“He’s really good looking and he’s athletic.”

“I remember looking at him on Business Insider before I started and I was like I hope I get to meet this guy when I start working there. And then he came in two weeks later. He walked in and said, I’m Josh Kushner, I’m here to meet [redacted], and I went ooooooo.”

“The best part about working in Silicon Valley is running into these cuties.”

Yes, Kushner is one of the Kushners – brothers rich at birth thanks to an infamous father who made bank in New York real estate.

But everyone we know who has had done any kind of business with Josh says he’s smart and that he works like a dog.

It shows up in an impressive portfolio that includes companies like name brand startups Kickstarter, Dwolla, and Warby Parker. Kushner’s also invested in Instagram before Facebook bought it for $1 billion.

Here’s a piece of a profile BI’s Alyson Shontell wrote about him last summer:

Four years ago, Joshua Kushner attended Harvard undergrad and co-founded a gaming company, Vostu. Vostu is big in Latin America with 30 million+ users.

In 2010, Kushner launched Thrive Capital and raised a $10 million fund; he brought on big-name advisors including Twitter and Square co-founder Jack Dorsey and Joel Cutler of General Catalyst.

After investing in more than 15 startups including two with exits, GroupMe to Skype and HotPotato to Facebook, Kushner raised a $40 million fund that can scale to $100 million last August.

Since launching Thrive, Kushner has made an impressive portfolio for himself. His investments include crowdsource funding site Kickstarter, payment company Dwolla, home decor site Fab, discount glasses retailer Warby Parker, and learn-to-code company, Codecademy.

Dwolla, Warby Parker and Codecademy were some of the most desired funding rounds among investors last year. Dwolla, for example, had inbound requests from more than 700 investors. Kushner was one of a handful to work his way into the deal.

So…don’t hate him because he’s handsome…or rich…or is widely admired by colleagues…or because he’s dating a Victoria Secret model…or…OK, let’s just stop, this is getting sad for the rest of us.

