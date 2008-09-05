Rich Countries Welching On Promise To Save Poor Countries

The UN has released a report calling out wealthy nations for not doing enough to support the less fortunate nations, it once promised it would help.



BBC: World leaders signed up to ambitious goals eight years ago aimed at reducing poverty, hunger and disease by 2015.

Now the UN report says wealthy countries are not living up to the commitments they made at the Gleneagles summit in 2005 – and aid needs to be increased by $18bn a year.

Although progress has been made on debt relief for the poorest countries, assurances given on trade and development have not been honoured.

