McKinsey Predicts The War For Talent Will Go Nuts By 2020

Despite all the talk from Peter Thiel and others about how college is a poor investment, a new study from McKinsey finds that one of the biggest employment trends in coming decades will be a shortage of high-skill, college-educated workers for all advanced economies.



An intensifying global war for talent means that there will be as much as an 18 million worker shortfall in the world’s richest countries. They’ll be producing too few of the workers businesses really need, and too many with only high school or vocational training.

Here’s McKinsey’s breakdown of future demand and supply trends for workers:

Photo: McKinsey Quarterly

