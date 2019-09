Photo: Compete via YouTube

CBSSports.com sales SVP Rich Calacci is leaving the company, we’ve heard.Unlike CBS Interactive entertainment head Anthony Soohoo’s departure, announced this morning, Calacci’s was a surprise, we’re hearing.



We’ll follow up with any more information as we get it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.