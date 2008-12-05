Rich Businessman Gives The Downtrodden A Lavish Inauguration Trip

A wealthy Virginia businessman is not only doing so well that he’s willing to purchase a $1 million lavish inaugural package at the Marriott in Washington, containing 300 rooms and $200,000 worth of food, but he’s also willing to let 100 people down on their luck, including wounded veterans and the terminally ill, stay there for Obama’s welcoming party.



NY Times: More than 100 people who are down on their luck, including wounded veterans, battered women and terminally ill patients, are about to be offered something they may never have imagined — three days at Barack Obama’s inauguration in Washington, all expenses paid.

A Virginia businessman has purchased a $1 million inaugural package at the JW Marriott in Washington. The package comes with 300 rooms, four suites, $200,000 in food and beverages, and a heated tent atop the hotel from which to view the inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue. He is also adding $600,000 worth of breakfasts and inaugural balls. (The extravaganza does not include one of the most precious commodities in Washington — tickets to the swearing-in.)

The businessman, Earl W. Stafford, 60, of Fairfax County, announced his plans this morning in Washington at a news conference that was simulcast on the Web. He is the founder of a technology company that provides weapons simulation systems to the military. The project is being funded through his family’s Stafford Foundation, a faith-based nonprofit organisation that helps the under-served.

