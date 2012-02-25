Rich Banker Tips 1%, Tells Server To 'Get A Real Job'

“He so loathes the 99%, my jerk boss tips exactly 1%,” reads @FutureExBanker’s tweet to Eater New York’s Receiptprocity column.



The boss also thinks that Breanna, the server who waited on the pair at True Food Kitchen in Newport Beach, Calif., should “get a real job.”

As if we needed further proof this guy is a jerk, FutureExBanker started a blog documenting his boss’ every ugh-inducing move.

“I work in the corporate office of a major bank for a boss who represents everything wrong with the financial industry,” FutureExBanker explains in the section “Why am I doing this?”

“(He has) blatant disregard and outright contempt for everyone and everything he deems beneath him. On top of that, he’s a complete and utter tool.”

Behold the ugly evidence:

Photo: @FutureExBanker

