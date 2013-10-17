RICH BERNSTEIN: Most Investors Hate This Chart

For as long as we can remember, veteran Wall Street strategist Rich Bernstein has been a bull on small-cap U.S. stocks. And anyone who has followed his adviced has done very well, beating the S&P 500.

In recent months, as the outlook for emerging markets deteriorated, the out look for small U.S. companies have held up.

“Many investors still believe that emerging markets are the best growth story in the world,” said Richard Bernstein to Business Insider when he submitted his most important chart in the world.

“However, statistics show that it is not the best, but rather it is currently the worst growth story in the world. The chart shows projected earnings growth rates by region. The developed world is now a better growth story than is the emerging world. Most investors hate this chart, but don’t shoot the messenger.”

