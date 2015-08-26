TRADER: These 2 things are giving stock market bulls a boost on Tuesday

Stocks are in rally mode on Tuesday.

After a sharp sell-off on Monday, stocks opened the day higher and while they are off their best levels of the day near 2:00 pm ET, the major US indexes are all higher by more than 1%.

In an afternoon email, Rich Barry, a floor governor at the New York Stock Exchange and one of the staunchest stock market bulls we know, cited two big catalysts behind the rally in Tuesday:

The People’s Bank of China move to cut interest rates. Goldman Sachs’ note to clients that re-affirmed the bank’s view that a global recession is not on the horizon.

“In other words,” Barry wrote, “no need to panic.”

Near 2:10 pm ET, the Dow was up 222 points.

