Rich Banker Wants To Prevent Locals From Walking On The Historic Chaucer Footpaths They Love

Former Cazenoze banker Timothy Steel is lobbying to prevent the public from walking access on ancient Chaucer footpaths that they have been able to walk on and enjoy for years.



A villager, David Leidig, told the Daily Mail:

“He wrote to the parish council saying he wanted villagers to stay off his land because they left rubbish beside the tracks.”

At first Steel’s argument appears sound:

One of his arguments is that the woodland is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and home to rare birds like the green woodpecker and plants such the Lady Orchid.

But unfortunately it looks like Steel only wants to close the footpaths off for selfish reasons.

The Daily Mail says:

In 2001 he started work on creating a huge private shooting estate in southern England by buying up woodlands, farm land and properties on the outskirts of Canterbury starting with woods south of Canterbury, and up until this year has continued to buy and fence off land.

Luckily for the villagers, there is reason to be hopeful.

Professor of Law, John Fitzpatrick said: “Legally, to establish these routes as public rights of way one has to show that they have been walked as of right for 20 years – which we believe we have done comprehensively.”

