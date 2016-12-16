7 rich and famous people who started out living in their cars

Pratt, aka Burt Macklin, has been turning heads with his transition from loveable funny guy Andy Dwyer on 'Parks and Recreation' to action hero Owen Grady in 'Jurassic World.'

But that's not the only major transition the actor's gone through.

At age 19, Pratt accepted a one-way ticket to Maui, Hawaii, from a friend and set up a humble abode in a flea and mice-infested van -- a setup that he told The Independent was 'pretty awesome.'

'We just drank and smoked weed and worked minimal hours, 15-20 hours per week, just enough to cover gas, food, and fishing supplies,' Pratt said. 'You know it was a charming time.'

That same year, actress Rae Dawn Chong met Pratt when he was waiting tables at the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company in Maui, took note of his good looks, and cast him in her directorial debut, 'Cursed Part III.' (Pratt is seen holding the script in the above photo.)

'The moment she told me she was bringing me to LA, I knew,' he said. 'I was like, 'This is what I'm going to do with the rest of my life.''