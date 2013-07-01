You're More Likely To Buy An iPhone If You're Rich, Old, And Have A College Education

The iPhone 5.

People with higher income and more education are much more likely than other demographics to buy the iPhone, according to Drew DeSilver’s summary of a new Pew Research survey.



Among those with a college education, 38% claim to own an iPhone while 29% say they own an Android device. For those with only a high school diploma, the numbers are 17% and 27%, respectively.

The difference in number of people saying that they own an iPhone at different income levels is even more distinct. For those with household incomes less than $30,000 per year, 13% say they went with an iPhone. For those with household incomes above $150,000, 49% say they own an iPhone.

Also interesting is the fact that the only age demographic in which more people claim to own an iPhone are those who are 55 and older:

