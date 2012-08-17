A 67-Year-Old Golfer In Texas Made Two Holes In One During The Same Round Of Golf

This is NOT Rich Akin

Photo: AP

Rich Akin, a 67-year old club golfer, had two holes in one during one round of golf recentlyAkin got the two aces on the fifth and 17th holes, according to the Houston Chronicle (via CBS Sports).



He wanted to save the ball he used to get his first hole in one, but he lost his other one to the water on an ensuing hole and in the end used the same ball for both aces.

The same Houston Chronicle story says the National Hole In One Registry (that exists?!?!?) estimates the odds of having two holes in one in the same round to be 67 million to 1.

Not too shabby.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.