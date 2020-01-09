A new Cantonese BBQ spot in downtown LA is making waves for its delicious char siu pork and crispy duck

RiceBox owners Lydia Lee and Leo Lee make Hong Kong style barbecue is one of downtown LA‘s favourite lunch spots.

The couple learned to cook from their respective families, who also owned restaurants.

They have taken classic family recipes and updated them, but still remain true to familiar Cantonese BBQ flavours and textures

Sydney Kramer: This is RiceBox. It’s a hit spot in Downtown LA for Cantonese style barbecue. I hope you came hungry.

Customer: Well, I like everything, the chicken, the rice, everything, and he love it too.

Customer 2: I do think that it’s a unique experience. Especially where it’s located.

Sydney Kramer:The restaurant sits inside of the Spring Arcade Lobby in Downtown LA. Although it’s on the smaller side, the bright red tables out front make it easy to find. We are here in Downtown Las Angeles at RiceBox LA. They do Cantonese style barbecue. I’m really excited to eat some delicious, slow roasted pork, let’s go!

Sydney Kramer:Meet Lydia, she owns RiceBox along with her husband Leo.

Lydia Lee: So we serve traditional barbecue, Cantonese barbecue dishes here in RiceBox. But we chose to use higher quality ingredients. Cantonese barbecue is the dishes that we serve here kinda embodies what traditional Cantonese barbecue will serve. But we also play a little bit on what we feel is a little more elevated than what traditional is, yeah.

Sydney Kramer:Today, we’re focusing on three of my favourite menu items. First up, we have the porchetta crackling. It’s marinated for one day, air dried for two to three, and then slow roasted for about two hours in a 600 degree oven, until unbelievably crispy.

Lydia Lee: RiceBox, in literal meaning in Cantonese, is called lunchbox. So we adapted the name and also the concept here in RiceBox because Hong Kong is such a fast pace city. That’s why we also chose to be in Downtown LA. To kinda mimic the fast paced lifestyle.

Sydney Kramer: It’s super crispy and crunchy. Every bite is a little acidic, a little garlicy. The Chinese five spice that they added adds like a nice punch. It’s one of my favourite all time flavours. I wish they made, like a Chinese five spice candle. I would burn it at home all day. It’s like Cantonese chicharon.

Customer: Well I’m Chinese, so I’ve eaten it before. This is like the best, it’s good!

Sydney Kramer: Now, it’s time for the OG Char Siu. Just like the porchetta, the pork is marinated for an entire day. Only this time, it skips the airdrying process and goes into the same 600 degree oven, where it’s roasted for just 30 minutes. Chef Leo explained how a balance of lean meat and fat is what makes this pork so addictive. So much so, that I couldn’t help stealing a little taste for the crew and myself. Wow! Char Siu, the star of the show, some might say. Earlier, Chef Leo was explaining like when you get Char Siu pork, what you wanna do is like, fatty piece, lean piece, fatty piece, lean piece throughout the slice. And that kind of really helps you have different textures, gives you different eating experience. And I mean, I’ve had Char Siu many, many times. But I never thought about it that way, I guess. And it’s absolutely outstanding. and last, but certainly not least, the iconic Roasted Duck!

Lydia Lee: It’s also long labour intensive. It takes four days total to make.

Sydney Kramer: Four days to make, and only available on Saturdays for this gem of a duck? I’ll take it! First, the duck is stuffed with hoisin, soy sauce, and dry spices. it’s then basted in hot oil to help the skin crisp up during cooking, followed by layers of honey glaze. It’s hung to airdry for for three to five days. And then slowly roasted for an hour and a half. Speaking of being a lucky girl today. They usually only make the duck on Saturday. So get here early. They use really, really high quality meat here. This is Mary’s Freerange Duck. It’s not cheap, but it’s worth the price. I’m gonna try it on its own first. Got a little duck sauce here. Mm, yes! Mm! Look how shiny that is, uh, it’s beautiful! This is my next tattoo, there’s room for it right here.

Lydia Lee: That’s what really makes us happy, is when people who come in here, they never had Cantonese barbecue, and ate it, like oh my God, it was like the best thing I ever ate! Or people who been to Hong Kong, or lived in Hong Kong, and they will come in and said, it actually tastes exactly like what they tasted in Hong Kong. That also makes us very, very happy.

Customer: Tastes like stuff that we use to eat growing up. Exactly the same!

Customer: Do you like it?

Customer: They use much higher quality ingredients, and they prep it just right. You’re not gonna get dry flavored meats or anything like that, so I do think it’s a unique experience, especially where it’s located.

Sydney Kramer: Being able to get like, really high quality Cantonese barbecue in Downtown LA is so special and so rare. Usually, you have to go to the San Gabriel Valley to get something like this. But having the Cantonese Barbecue in the mix is so exiting! If you’ve never had Cantonese Barbecue before, like remedy that immediately, and come check this out! My chop sticks skills are wanting.

