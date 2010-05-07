Portuguese Political Deputy Steals Journalist's Recorder As Pressure Gets To Him

Perhaps Portugal’s debt crisis is starting to wear on its leaders, as a political deputy took the bizarre step of stealing a reporter’s audio recorder in the middle of an interview while cameras were running.



No idea what the question that set the socialist deputy Ricardo Rodrigues off was — perhaps a reader can help us. Surely the debt drama isn’t helping things though.

UPDATE: Thanks to reader help from b edwards, we now know the question was not about Portuguese finances, but instead pedophilia rumours.

From Sabado:

