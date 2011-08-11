After Beating Microsoft In Court, This Australian Has Devoted Himself To Helping Other Inventors

Australian inventor Ric Richardson has collected a king’s ransom in lawsuits against over 100 software companies for infringing on his anti-piracy patent. His $388 million payment from Microsoft in 2009 alone was enough money for Richardon to go on permanent vacation.



Despite all that money, Richardson spends his time on two admirable projects, according to a profile in Good Weekend.

First of all, he helps other inventors.

Richardson helps inventors find investors for free through referrals and publicity on his blog and youtube channel.

He also gives free help on things like writing a patent. From a recent blog post:

Some time back an acquaintance approached me about the patentability of their invention and I helped them brainstorm on what was patentable and what was not. After all, I do have a bit of experience on these things.

As I recall they were having trouble getting their head around working out if anything they were doing was patentable. They also said they didn’t have money and when I offered to help draft their patent my invitation was enthusiastically accepted. They really did have a cool idea.

As always, I offered my help for FREE.

Richardson even wants to start a TV show sort of like Antiques Roadshow in which a team of experts would value unfunded inventions.

Secondly, he keeps inventing things.

A true serial inventor, Richardson continued doing what he does best. Good Weekend mentions his recent invention of a system to monitor tire pressure. He has also invented a sunglasses cord and an extendable cord for washing windows.

