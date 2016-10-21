Gorilla marketing: Ribena is capitalising on Kumbuka, the squash-drinking gorilla

Drinks company Ribena has put a squash-drinking gorilla at the centre of its latest viral marketing campaign.

Kumbuka, the 7ft silverback male, escaped from last week London Zoo last week after his door was left open when he was called for dinner.

Once free, he proceeded to drink 12 pints of undiluted blackcurrant cordial before a zookeeper subdued him.

Twitter users were quick to point out the potential financial gains for Kumbuka:

@Independent Kumbuka needs to get himself an agent and then get on to Ribena sharpish, money to be made here.

— Simon Kuker (@simonkuker) October 19, 2016

And Ribena didn’t disappoint:

Whether Kumbuka takes up the offer remains to be seen.

NOW WATCH: Beware of fraudulent IRS emails in your inbox



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.