Gorilla marketing: Ribena is capitalising on Kumbuka, the squash-drinking gorilla

Thomas Colson
Kumbuka, a 15-year-old western lowland gorilla

Drinks company Ribena has put a squash-drinking gorilla at the centre of its latest viral marketing campaign.

Kumbuka, the 7ft silverback male, escaped from last week London Zoo last week after his door was left open when he was called for dinner.

Once free, he proceeded to drink 12 pints of undiluted blackcurrant cordial before a zookeeper subdued him.

Twitter users were quick to point out the potential financial gains for Kumbuka: 

 And Ribena didn’t disappoint:

Whether Kumbuka takes up the offer remains to be seen.

