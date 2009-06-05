Internet Providers Missing In RIAA's Fight Against Piracy

Six months after the Recording Industry Association of America promised a list of Internet service providers that were supposed to help it fight piracy, it still owes us that list, CNET reminds us.

The ISPs were going to send out warnings to alleged pirates, and if the piracy still continued, eventually suspend those subscribers’ accounts. But six months later, CNET says the RIAA is still fighting the war alone:

That there are still no announced deals–and there’s no guarantee the RIAA can sign any of the major broadband companies–indicates that at best the big recording companies may have spoken too soon when they said broadband providers would help, says one ISP executive. Ironically, at a time when many figured the RIAA had finally hit upon a compelling way to go after music piracy, the association’s copyright protection efforts may be more toothless than ever.Ironically, at a time when many figured the RIAA had finally hit upon a compelling way to go after music piracy, the association’s copyright protection efforts may be more toothless than ever.

The RIAA is trying to look on the bright side, though. It says that since its announcement last December, ISPs have sent out nearly 500,000 warnings to P2P pirates, and that’s “proving to have a sufficient deterrent impact.” But blogger Ernesto of TorrentFreak says ISPs have been sending out such notices since five years, with no effect.

According to an ISP executive, RIAA’s heavy-handed attitude — getting the NY attorney general to pressure the ISPs to join in — might be why ISPs don’t want to work with the organisation. Some say they are confused about when to terminate a subscriber’s connection — whether they should do it when the RIAA says so or only when the court orders them to.

Meanwhile, the ISPs are in a tough spot business-wise, too. Piracy — especially video piracy, much moreso than music — could potentially disrupt their TV businesses. But at a time when cable and telco subscriber growth is slowing — and competition is intensifying — shutting off any subscriber is a tough business decision to make.

