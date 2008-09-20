RIAA Now Suing Attorney Who specialises In RIAA Lawsuits

Yikes. We tend to be a bit more sympathetic to the RIAA — or at least the music business in general — then some corners of the blogosphere. But it’s going to take a lot of work to understand the lobby group’s thinking here. Wired:



The Recording Industry Association of America is declaring attorney-blogger Ray Beckerman a “vexatious” litigator. The association is seeking unspecified monetary sanctions to punish him in his defence of a New York woman accused of making copyrighted music available on the Kazaa file sharing system.

The RIAA said Beckerman, one of the nation’s few attorneys who defends accused file sharers, “has maintained an anti-recording industry blog during the course of this case and has consistently posted virtually every one of his baseless motions on his blog seeking to bolster his public relations campaign and embarrass plaintiffs,” the RIAA wrote (.pdf) in court briefs. “Such vexatious conduct demeans the integrity of these judicial proceedings and warrants this imposition of sanctions.”

Lory Lybeck, a Washington state defence attorney leading a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing the RIAA of allegedly engaging in “sham” litigation tactics, said the RIAA’s motion comes from the same organisation that has sued about 30,000 people over the last five years for file sharing, some of them falsely. It’s the same organisation, he said, that has sued dead people, the elderly and even children — all while using unlicensed investigators.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.