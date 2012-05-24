The RIAA Claimed LimeWire Owed Them 72 TRILLION Dollars

LimeWire is getting squeezed by the RIAA for money.

LimeWire may have been shut down nearly two years ago, but that didn’t prevent the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) from demanding money in damages.The RIAA believes filesharing site LimeWire owes them an estimated $72 trillion dollars, according to NME.com. You read right. That’s trillion with a “t.”



Compare that to the wealth of the entire planet at $60 trillion.

How did the RIAA come up with such an outstanding fine?

In a suit filed, the RIAA requested $150,000 for each download of 11,000 infringed song tracks.

Federal Judge Kimba Wood has cited the music industry’s claim as “absurd.”

From Wood’s 14-page ruling:

“If Plaintiffs were able to pursue a statutory damage theory based on the number of direct infringers per work, Defendants’ damages could reach into the trillions.”

However, this doesn’t mean LimeWire is off the hook. Rather, Wood maintained the RIAA is entitled to receive a “single statutory damage award from Defendants per work infringed.”

Through this, LimeWire was still albe to face statutory fines of up to $150,000 per violation. This would bring the site’s total fee past $1 billion.

Note: This case was settled last May for the much smaller fee of $105 million.

SEE ALSO: 20 Celebrities Who Went From Bank To Broke >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.