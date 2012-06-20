If This Doesn't Make You Want To Watch Rhythmic Gymnastics At The Olympics You're Crazy

After reading this Q&A with a U.S. National Team rhythmic gymnast on BuzzFeed, we couldn’t stop watching videos of rhythmic gymnastics routines. These women are incredible athletes who train just as hard, if not harder, than any other athlete in the games.



Watch these videos of Evgeniya Kanaeva from the 2008 Beijing Olympics and you’ll be hooked too. Kanaeva, of Russia took home the individual gold medal in Beijing:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.