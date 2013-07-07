Rhythmic Gymnast Shin Soo-ji Throws Unbelievable First Pitch

Juan Marachal would be impressed by rhythmic gymnast Shin Soo-ji‘s windup and first pitch at a South Korean baseball game between the Doosan Bears at Jamsil on July 5th.



There are at least a couple of teams (ahem, the Giants) that could certainly use someone with such talents.

You can watch the full video here. The announcers are impressed.

Lets break down that pitch frame by frame shall we?

TheBears players are also impressed.

