Rhonda From The AAMI Ads Has Won The Role Of Gina Rinehart In The Channel 9 Miniseries, Gina v Rose

Mining magnate Gina Rinehart has already crossed many things off her bucket list well beyond the reach of mere mortals.

Now she can add “immortalised in a Channel Nine miniseries, played by Mandy McElhinney”.

Channel Nine confirmed the series will be called Gina v Rose, after dropping the working title Mother, Monster, Magnate.

It will be produced by Cordell Jigsaw Zapruder and actress Claudia Karvan.

McElhinney, best known as Rhonda from the AAMI ads, won the part ahead of Aussie acting luminaries Jacki Weaver and Magda Szubanski. It’s probably fair to say Channel Nine’s makeup department loves a challenge. (Rinehart’s on the left):

Gina Rinehart and Mandy McElhinney. Picture: Getty Images

McElhinney is flavour of the month, however, bagging several awards and nominations for her roles in the ABC series Magazine Wars and Channel Nine’s Howzat! Kerry Packer’s War and Love Child.

As the title suggests, the miniseries revolves around Rinehart’s battle for her father Lang Hancock’s iron ore empire with Hancock’s second wife Rose Porteous.

Here’s the promo material:

“Born into incredible wealth and privilege, young Gina was groomed by her father. “… the incredible public feud between Gina and Lang’s second wife Rose Lacson (now Porteous); Gina’s struggle to rebuild the company following her father’s death; and

Gina’s recent battles with her own children over their multi-billion dollar inheritance.”

Investigative journalist Steve Pennells, who last year won a Walkley for his coverage of the family fight for the Rinehart fortune, is acting as a script consultant on the two-part, four-hour series.

