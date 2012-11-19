Meet The 32 Geniuses Who Just Won Rhodes Scholarships

Off they go to Oxford!

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

30-two Americans were offered a prestigious Rhodes Scholarship on Sunday, joining alumni including Bill Clinton, Bobby Jindal, Cory Booker, Naomi Wolf, Wesley Clark, and Rachel Maddow.Scholars go off to the University of Oxford for a postgraduate program.



Scholarships go to students who demonstrated:

Literary and scholastic attainments;

Energy to use one’s talents to the fullest, as exemplified by fondness for and success in sports;

Truth, courage, devotion to duty, sympathy for and protection of the weak, kindliness, unselfishness and fellowship;

Moral force of character and instincts to lead, and to take an interest in one’s fellow beings.

An impressive 7 students from this year’s class come from Yale University, beating 6 at Harvard University.

So who are these geniuses? Here are photos and profiles from the Rhodes Trust:

