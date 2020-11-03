Live results of the Rhode Island Senate election between Jack Reed and GOP challenger Allen Waters

Rhode Island incumbent Sen. Jack Reed faces off against Republican Allen Waters.

Reed was reelected in 2014 after defeating his opponent by 41.4 points.

Reed has been in the US Senate for 23 years.

Long-time Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed looks to defend his seat against Republican challenger Allen Waters.

Reed has been a member of the US Senate for 23 years and won his bid for reelection in 2014 after besting his opponent by 41.4 percentage points. In 2018, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Rhode Island’s Democratic junior senator, recently retained his seat by defeating his opponent by 29.8 percentage points.

In the 2016 presidential election, Rhode Island voted for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton over now-President Donald Trump by 15.5 points.

The race is “safe” Democratic, per a projection by Sabato’s Crystal Ball with the University of Virginia Centre for Politics.

