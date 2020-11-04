Rhode Island 2020 presidential election results

Madison Hall, Libertina Brandt

Rhode Island has voted for a Democratic president in every election since 1988. The only major down-ballot race in the state is in the Senate between Sen. Jack Reed and Republican challenger Allen Waters.

The state is firmly in Democratic control, with Democrats holding both houses of the state legislature, governor, and all four congressional seats. Rhode Island has four electoral votes and is not expected by analysts to be competitive.

