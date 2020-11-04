Rhode Island 2020 presidential election results

Rhode Island has voted for a Democrat in every presidential election since 1988.

The state has four electoral votes.

All four of Rhode Island’s congressional seats are held by Democrats.

See the live coverage and full results from the US presidential election.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rhode Island has voted for a Democratic president in every election since 1988. The only major down-ballot race in the state is in the Senate between Sen. Jack Reed and Republican challenger Allen Waters.

The state is firmly in Democratic control, with Democrats holding both houses of the state legislature, governor, and all four congressional seats. Rhode Island has four electoral votes and is not expected by analysts to be competitive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.