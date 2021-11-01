‘Real Housewives’ star Rick Leventhal went as Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ for Halloween and posed with prop guns with wife Kelly Dodd just 9 days after fatal shooting on set

Rick Leventhal and Kelly Dodd attend the DailyMail.com and DailyMailTV 2019 holiday party at Cathedrale at Moxy Hotel on December 04, 2019 in New York City. Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for DailyMail.com

Former “Real Housewives” reality show star Rick Leventhal dressed as Alec Baldwin for Halloween.

Leventhal posed with a fake gun less than two weeks after Baldwin fatally shot a woman in a movie set accident.

People on Instagram criticized Leventhal for the “insensitive” costume.

Fans online are slamming former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd and her husband, Rick Leventhal for their “disrespectful” Halloween costumes.

In a photo Leventhal posted to Instagram, Leventhal said he was dressed as Alec Baldwin on the set of “Rust” and that Dodd was dressed as a Native American.

“Kelly celebrated her Native American heritage & I celebrated the great American film actor Alec Baldwin,” said the caption of the photos, which show them both holding prop guns.

In one photo Dodd holds the toy gun to her head, which is festooned with a colorful headdress.

Leventhal – a former Fox News personality – dressed as Baldwin less than two weeks after Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the set of “Rust,” killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

