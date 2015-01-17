3 Rhinos Make A Daring Escape As Zoo Guard Sleeps

Anyone in the parking lot of Ramat Gan Safari Park outside of Tel Aviv, Israel, would have been in for quite the surprise last week when a trio of rhinos took advantage of a napping guard and decided to make a break for it.

The rhinos — named Rihanna, Keren Peles, and Karnabella (all popular rhinoceros names, we’re told) — snuck out an open side gate and were making their way out to the road.

Apparently some shocked zoo attendees alerted police to the pachyderm posse, and a zoo manager (seen here on CCTV footage) managed to chase them down and lead them back to their pen.

This raises all sorts of interesting questions.

How does one convince rhinos to turn around and go back to their enclosure? Do you just stand in front and hope they are willing to listen? Where were they going? Did they just want to go for a stroll? Who named a rhino Rihanna?

According to UPI, the snoozing guard has been fired. Here’s the full video, from Reuters:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.