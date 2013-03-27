Rhett And Link Make The Funniest Free Credit Score Ads You'll Ever See [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Viral kings Rhett and Link, responsible for that I-can’t-believe-it’s-real ad for Ojai Valley Taxidermy, joined forces with The Martin Agency to make the most ridiculous ads for FreeCreditScore.com ever. There are four spots. They involve bubble wrap, llama rodeos, and picnic baskets of doom. Watch some here:

CBS wants to get a tax break for its Super Bowl coverage.

These are the most unintentionally awful ad placements ever.

Google has a new opt out tool.

People aren’t happy about this Nike social media post starring Tiger Woods.

Are these the funniest beer ads of all time? Mashable thinks so.

Mario Diaz is PointRoll’s new CEO. He was previously at the New York Times.

Jonathan Levine, the director of “50/50,” is now on the commercial roster for Caviar, Los Angeles.

