AD OF THE DAY: Rhett And Link Make The Strangest Chiropractor Commercial You'll Ever See

Today’s Ad Of The Day is as pleasurable to watch as aluminium foil is to chew on.



In other words, it is completely irksome.

Comedic duo Rhett and Link’s latest ad for the Ryan Lee Chiropractic centre in Los Angeles is basic infomercial fodder.

The only difference is that the sound effects produced by the chiropractor adjusting his patients are way too realistic and much too frequent.

The repeated crunching sound is nauseating.

Yes, we want to know that Ryan Lee is a competent chiropractor. But listening to him crack his patients’ bones over and over, all the while maintaining intense eye contact with the camera, is just too much.

Best case scenario, if you’re in a lot of pain, the commercial could be weirdly cathartic. Watch below and decide for yourself.

