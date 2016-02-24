This clock tells the time with a liquid display

The Rhei clock uses a magnetic liquid called Ferrofluid to tell time. At each minute, the clock’s magnetic field is programmed to change, moving the liquid in its display. The animation is unique each time it changes, so the clock never looks the same twice.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER Design on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.