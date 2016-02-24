This clock tells the time with a liquid display

The Rhei clock uses a magnetic liquid called Ferrofluid to tell time. At each minute, the clock’s magnetic field is programmed to change, moving the liquid in its display. The animation is unique each time it changes, so the clock never looks the same twice.
Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Stephen Parkhurst
Follow INSIDER Design on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.