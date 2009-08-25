Will Apple Approve An iPhone App That Rivals iTunes?

Music subscription service Rhapsody will submit an iPhone app for Apple’s (AAPL) approval this week, according to a company blog post.



It should be interesting to see how Apple, which also sells music on the iPhone via its iTunes store, handles the application.

Apple has not yet approved a Google (GOOG) voice app which competes against carrier ATT in offering similar phone services. But Apple did approve a Sirius iPhone app, which also offers subscription-based music.

Rhapsody says they built the app in response to repeated requests from users.

Details about pricing were limited, but the company did discuss some of the functionality included in the app:

“It’s easy. Intuitive. You’ll see a menu bar across the bottom of the screen, as is found in many apps. You’ll have the option to check out the queue, your library, browse the Rhapsody library (ahem, all 8 million + songs of it), search, and settings. The app has all the functionality of the client, or Rhapsody.com, only super portable.”

Current Rhapsody subscribers can log onto the app using their existing user-names and passwords while non-subscribers will be able to try it for a while under a free trial. The company also said it is working on an Android app, which will enable it to expand into other mobile platforms.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.