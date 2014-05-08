The Fallout From The Robert Griffin III Trade Is Still Killing The Redskins

The Washington Redskins are one of the more limited teams heading into the NFL Draft.

The only have six picks, which is fewer than all but two teams, and only have two picks in the top 100.

According to Chase Stuart’s draft value metric — a number that tells you the total expected value of a team’s drafts picks — Washington ranks 29th out of 32 teams.

The St. Louis Rams rank 1st in 2014 draft value, largely because they have Washington’s No. 2-overall pick as a result of the Robert Griffin III trade.

The Redskins are still feeling the fallout of the 2012 trade that ultimately sent RGIII to Washington.

The trade gave them a franchise quarterback, but it also crippled their ability to fill the roster through the draft for the next three years.

Here’s the final tally from that trade.

Washington got:

#2 overall pick (2012)

St. Louis got:

#2 overall pick (2014)

#6 overall pick (2012)

#22 overall pick (2013)

#39 overall pick (2012)

The only way that this trade makes sense for the Redskins is if RGIII becomes one of the five best quarterbacks in the league. That might still happen. But there’s no reclaiming all the value Washington gave up by giving away four high picks.

While draft experts have the Rams landing the best offensive lineman in the draft this year, the Redskins won’t have another first-round pick until 2015.

Here’s the trade in term of Stuart’s expected draft pick value metric. Not even close:

The Redskins have a multiple holes on their roster. They ranked 26th in passing offence and 22nd in passing defence last year. Typically, they’d be able to address multiple needs in the drafts. But because of that three-year-old trade, they can’t.

