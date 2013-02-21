Robert Griffin III Backtracks On Adidas Ad Promising He'll Be Back By Week 1

Robert Griffin III’s new Adidas ad makes a lot of big promises that the Redskins quarterback has had to backtrack on.



The spot, called “Blow Up,” ends with big letters announcing “All in for week 1,” implying that the injured athlete will be back for the first game of the NFL’s 2013 season.

In fact, Griffin even tweeted as much with a link to the ad:

The only problem is, he might not be back. Griffin had a pretty serious knee injury for which he had surgery in January. While he might recover in 6-8 months, NFL’s week one is pretty ambitious.

So RGIII had to take to Twitter less than an hour after his first tweet to clarify that he actually might not be all in for week one.

Oh the dangers of advertising.

Here’s the original ad by 180LA:

