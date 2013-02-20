Robert Griffin III's New Adidas Ad Puts A Ton Of Pressure On Him To Come Back From Injury By Week 1

Robert Griffin III and Adidas are out with a new commercial called “Blow Up” today.



It features a football field blowing up, but the more interesting part of it is the phrase that pops up at the end of the ad, “All in for week 1.”

RGIII tweeted out the commercial with the hashtag #allinforweek1 as well. It’s a references to him coming back from a major knee injury by the beginning of the 2013 NFL season — sooner than some people predicted.

Here’s the ad (more below):

Griffin suffered a serious knee injury against the Seahawks in the playoffs. He had surgery in January and some the consensus was that he’d come back in 6 to 8 months. The team is encouraged by his progress, but being fully prepared to play in Week 1 is still a tall task.

This commercial puts more pressure on RGIII to come back. Marketing RGIII as a superhero has created a real-world incentive for him to come back from knee surgery as soon as possible, which might not be the best thing for him to do.

Or maybe he knows for sure that his knee will be ready by Week 1.

