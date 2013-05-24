Robert Griffin III's Dad Wants His Son To Pass A Lot Next Season

Going in to next season with a surgically repaired right knee, Robert Griffin III’s father has a plan to keep his son healthy: more passing and less running. Robert Griffin Jr. told the Washington Post:



“To me, you’re paying these [receivers] a lot of money to catch the football. I’m his dad — I want him throwing that football, a lot. A lot.”

RG3’s offseason surgery repaired his lateral collateral ligament. While performing the operation, renowned sports surgeon Dr. James Andrews also “redid” the work done on Griffin’s anterior cruciate ligament that he tore at Baylor University.

Last year Griffin set NFL rookie records for passer rating and rushing yards for a quarterback. He led the Washington Redskins to a 10-6 record before falling to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card.

Griffin’s first two serious injuries came on scrambles last season. In Week 5 he suffered a concussion after scrambling right against the Atlanta Falcons. In Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens he strained his knee and missed the following game. The condition of his knee was in question when Griffin tore his LCL in the playoffs.

Griffin was second in the league in quarterback rushing attempts last season; Carolina Panther Cam Newton ran the ball 127 times compared to Griffin’s 120 rushes. Newton is listed at 6’5″, 245 pounds compared to Griffin’s 6’2″, 217 pound frame.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.