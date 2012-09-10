Rookie Phenom Robert Griffin III Absolutely Torches The Saints

The first ~20 minutes of Robert Griffin III’s career: 10/11 for 155 yards, 2 TDs, and 24 rushing yards on 4 carries.



Not too shabby for a guy that everyone assumed was clearly worse than Andrew Luck.

Here’s his first career TD pass:

Photo: FOX

RG3’s final stat line was 19/26 for 320 yards, 2 TDs, and 42 yards rushing on 10 carries.

The Saints have a terrible defence, but Washington has got to be encouraged about thrashing one of the supposed best teams in the NFL 40-32 on the road.

