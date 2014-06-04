High School Girl Got Robert Griffin III To Help Her Ask A Disabled Student To Prom

Juwaan Espinal is a 17-year-old student at Centreville High School in Clifton, VA with cerebral palsy. The disorder has rendered him mostly nonverbal, but Espinal was able to say yes last week when asked to prom by classmate Morgan Assel, according to WJLA.com.

The gesture itself is touching. Add the fact that Assel got Washington Redskins’ quarterback Robert Griffin III — Espinal’s favourite football player — to help and it’s nothing short of awesome.

After Espinal said yes, he took pictures (selfies, mostly) with RGIII.

“You can tell he’s filled with life,” Griffin said in an interview with WJLA. “We make time in our schedules for stuff like this. It’s so worth it.”

Assel, who was moved to tears by the event, got in touch with Griffin after contacting US Olympic fencer Nzingha Prescod — a friend of Griffin’s — through Instagram.

“I’m just really excited and really grateful for RGIII came to help Juwaan,” Assel said.

Watch the full video below:

And here are a couple of pictures from RG3’s Instagram:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.