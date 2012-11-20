Robert Griffin III Had One Of The Best Performances In The History Of The NFL Yesterday

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Graythen

Robert Griffin III had a perfect 158.3 passer rating in yesterday’s 31-6 mauling of the Eagles.The raw stats: 14/15 for 200 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 12 rushes for 84 yards.



158.3 is the highest possible passer rating that a QB can get. It was the 15th “perfect” game in the last 10 years, and the 53rd in NFL history (among QBs who made at least 10 passing attempts).

The most amazing part of RG3’s season has been his consistency.

He hasn’t had a game with more than 1 INT, he has completed more than 60% of his passes in 8 of his 10 starts, and his lowest-ever passer rating is a not-that-terrible 72.8.

At this point we’re used to rookie QBs putting up spectacular performances, but those are usually counterbalanced with a couple of straight-up awful games (like Andrew Luck’s game yesterday).

RG3 has avoided these clunkers, and has been so steady that we take it for granted that could have such a historic game as a rookie.

