RGIII Appeared To Suffer Yet Another Leg Injury At End Of Loss To Giants

Robert Griffin III was called on to replace starting quarterback Colt McCoy during the Washington Redskins’ loss to the New York Giants and at times showed glimpses of the exciting player who took the NFL by storm in 2012.

Unfortunately, he also reminded us just how fragile he can be as he appeared to suffer another leg injury in the final plays.

With the result of the game decided and less than a minute on the clock, RG3 tried to scramble when he was tripped up and landed awkwardly. Griffin III laid face-down on the turf for several seconds.



Most wrote it off as a near-miss as Griffin III did pop up and stay in the game for the next play. However, after handing the ball off, RG3 stood like a flamingo for a couple of seconds, appearing as though he might have been trying not to put weight on his right leg.

Still, after the Redskins punted on the next play and recovered a muff. Griffin III was back on the field for the final play of the game.

However, the final play was a quick wide receiver screen, which was a curious decision considering the Redskins had the ball at the Giants’ 29-yard line and could have taken a shot at the endzone for a feel-good touchdown.

Was the play called to make sure RG3 wasn’t hit again?

After the play, Griffin III appeared to have a very subtle limp as he walked off the field.



The good news is that the injury, if it is one at all, appears minor, and all players get banged up during the course of a game. In addition, Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that Griffin III will start next weekend.

But considering RG3’s history of leg injuries and bad landings on running plays, it could be just another sign that his body and his style of play are ill-suited for the NFL.

