This $295,000 street-legal 'Xtreme Utility Vehicle' comes with night vision, bulletproof armour, and smokescreen — take a look inside

The Rezvani Tank and Tank Military edition are two ridiculous, military-inspired SUVs.

They are street-legal and daily drivable.

The Tank Military Edition has all kinds of protective hardware, such as EMP protection, thermal night vision, and electrified door handles.

Prices for the Tank start at $US155,000. Prices for the Tank Military edition start at $US295,000.

For those tired of the same, vaguely jelly bean-shaped SUVs that have no bulletproofing whatsoever, fear not. There is now a solution in the form of the Rezvani Tank and Rezvani Tank Military edition.

Yes, that is literally what they are called.

The 2020 Tank is, according to the company in an emailed press release, “a street-legal, Xtreme Utility Vehicle (XUV)” that has many of the same features and characteristics you’d find on a military vehicle.

There are three engine options that come with the standard Tank: a 3.6-litre V6 with a claimed 285 horsepower, a 3.0-litre diesel with a claimed 285 horsepower, or a 6.4-litre V8 with a claimed 500 horsepower.

The Tank Military edition has a 6.4-litre V8 with a claimed 500 horsepower as standard, but you can option it with the supercharged, 6.2-litre V8 from the Dodge Demon that produces a claimed 1,000 horsepower.

But the features are really what you want to pay attention to.

The Rezvani Tank looks like the Batmobile from Christopher Nolan’s “Batman” trilogy. It has big, beefy, 37-inch all-terrain tires, off-roading shock absorbers, and a roof-mounted LED light bar.

The Tank Military edition has stuff like underside explosive protection, electro-magnetic pulse protection, electrified door handles, smokescreen, and an intercom system.

Keep scrolling to see what else is on these over-the-top SUVs.

The regular tank has three engine options.

Rezvani 2020 Rezvani Tank Military edition.

The Tank Military edition comes with two engine options.

You can pick between a 6.4-litre V8 with a claimed 500 horsepower as standard or supercharged, 6.2-litre V8 from the Dodge Demon that produces a claimed 1,000 horsepower.

Rezvani says the Tank is inspired by military vehicles.

The company offers it as “an antidote to today’s boring SUV segment.”

It’s pretty luxurious inside, though it does look very, very similar to a Jeep Wrangler interior.

Most of the interior is customisable, including seat style and stitching.

There’s hand-stitched leather and a suede headliner.

The seats do look pretty comfortable.

The Tanks use rugged, 37-inch all-terrain tires.

And special off-roading shock absorbers.

There’s also an LED light bar.

The regular Rezvani Tank starts at $US155,000.

But it seems like the Rezvani Tank Military edition is the one you want. It starts at $US295,000.

In addition to the 1,000 horsepower engine, it also comes with some of the most outlandish features ever.

Some highlights include: a thermal night vision system and self-sealing fuel tank.

That thermal night vision system displays heat signatures, too.

It also wears what Rezvani calls “Ballistic Armour,” thus making it apparently bulletproof.

This includes kevlar armour, bulletproof glass, and military-grade run-flat tires.

Rezvani says the ballistics armour is capable of stopping rounds from high-calibre weapons as well as assault rifles.

There are also electrified door handles, sirens and strobe lights, and magnetic deadbolts.

These are to “provide maximum security against unauthorised or forceful access.”

Rezvani 2020 Rezvani Tank Military edition.

And smokescreen to “lose trackers.”

There’s continuous video surveillance that owners can upload to the cloud “in real-time.”

And blinding front- and rear-lights, gas masks, hypothermia kit, and first aid kit.

This is truly the vehicle you take to head off the apocalypse.

The Military edition also has something called “electro-magnetic pulse protection.”

This means that the Military edition can apparently protect occupants from EMP attacks.

The Tank has a steel body-on-frame design, which means it’s good at off-roading.

All Tank models come standard with four-wheel drive.

There are also automatically retracting running boards that fold up when the doors are closed.

The Tank measures 79.8 inches tall, or about 6.5 feet, and is 185 inches long, or about 15 feet.

Rezvani 2020 Rezvani Tank Military edition.

On its website, Rezvani says customers can get their Tanks serviced at any Jeep or Dodge dealer worldwide, or at a trusted independent mechanic

Rezvani says it requires a $US35,000 initial deposit for the Tank and a $US65,000 deposit for the Tank Military edition.

Rezvani 2020 Rezvani Tank Military edition.

