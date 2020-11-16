This bulletproof, 6-wheeled, 1,300-horsepower pickup costs up to $700,000 and already has 18 orders — take a closer look at the Rezvani Hercules 6x6

Rezvani Motors Rezvani Hercules.

Boutique carmaker Rezvani unveiled its latest creation this week – the completely outrageous Hercules 6×6.

The beastly six-wheel-drive pickup can be optioned with a 1,300 horsepower supercharged engine and sports a luxurious leather interior.

The bulletproof Hercules 6×6 Military edition comes with loads of security features, including a smokescreen, a night-vision system, and blinding lights.

The Hercules 6×6 starts at $US225,000, while the Hercules 6×6 Military edition starts at $US325,000.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Ford F-150 may be the most popular pickup truck in the country, but it’s seriously lacking in a few key respects â€” with only four wheels, less than 1,000 horsepower, and no bulletproofing whatsoever, the F-150 does little to differentiate itself from most other pickups on the road today.

Those looking for more uniqueness and a little more of, well, everything in their next pickup purchase need look no further than the Hercules 6×6, a completely over-the-top, six-wheel-drive truck launched this week by boutique carmaker Rezvani.

Exactly how outlandish is the Rezvani Hercules 6×6? Well that all depends on how much a buyer is willing to shell out for options. The base truck retails for $US225,000, but add-ons like a more powerful engine, better shock absorbers, and appearance upgrades can more than double that figure.

The bulletproof Hercules 6×6 Military edition starts at $US325,000 and boasts standard security features such as armoring, electrified door handles, and a night-vision system. A fully-loaded model will run you north of $US700,000, according to Rezvani’s online configurator.

Learn more about the Hercules 6×6 and Hercules 6×6 Military below.

Rezvani builds the Hercules 6×6 based on the Jeep Gladiator, which it tears down and rebuilds with a reinforced frame, a new drivetrain, and an extra axle.

Rezvani Motors Rezvani Hercules.

Both the standard version and the armoured Military edition have three engine options.

Rezvani Motors Rezvani Hercules.

There’s the standard V6, a 500-horsepower V8, and a 7.0-litre, supercharged V8 out of the Dodge Demon.

Rezvani Motors Rezvani Hercules.

That one claims 1,300 horsepower and 989 lb-ft of torque. It costs well over $US200,000.

Rezvani Motors Rezvani Hercules.

Rezvani calls the Hercules “the god of all trucks” and says it’s “an antidote to today’s boring truck segment.”

Rezvani Motors Rezvani Hercules.

With a look inspired by military vehicles, the Hercules 6×6 looks like the pickup Batman would drive.

Rezvani Motors Rezvani Hercules.

It rides on 37-inch tires, and buyers can choose from three different suspension setups.

Rezvani Motors Rezvani Hercules.

Other upgrades include bigger brakes for $US5,600, a sport exhaust for $US1,750, and a built-in winch for $US3,750.

Rezvani Motors Rezvani Hercules.

Rezvani has already logged at least 18 reservations, a spokesperson told Business Insider, with most customers springing for the Hercules 6×6 Military and loads of options.

Rezvani Motors Rezvani Hercules.

The Military edition comes outfitted with ballistic windows and armoring all around.

Rezvani Motors Rezvani Hercules.

Rezvani wraps the radiator, battery, and fuel tank in kevlar, and protects the underside from explosives.

Rezvani Motors Rezvani Hercules.

It comes with outlandish security features like a smoke screen and “blinding lights” for losing trackers.

Rezvani Motors Rezvani Hercules.

It also sports run-flat tires, a thermal night-vision system, and electrified door handles that shock would-be intruders.

Rezvani Motors Rezvani Hercules.

Because one can never be too prepared, the Military edition also comes with gas masks, a first-aid kit, and a hypothermia kit.

Rezvani Motors Rezvani Hercules.

For even more security, buyers of either truck can add on exterior cameras that continuously record.

Rezvani Motors Rezvani Hercules.

As one might expect from a vehicle that starts at over $US200,000, the Hercules 6×6 has a pretty luxurious and highly customisable interior.

Rezvani Motors Rezvani Hercules.

Customers can choose the colours of the leather seating, stitching, and gauge faces.

Rezvani Motors Rezvani Hercules.

An interior lighting package, headrest embroidery, heated seats, and an upgraded audio system are all options as well.

Rezvani Motors Rezvani Hercules.

The Hercules 6×6 is available to order now with a non-refundable $US1,500 deposit. The build time is 12-16 weeks depending on options.

Rezvani Motors Rezvani Hercules.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.