'Star Wars' director J.J. Abrams says Rey's parents are not in 'The Force Awakens'

One of the biggest questions left unanswered at the end of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” was the question of Rey’s parentage.

The three main theories are that she is either the daughter of Han Solo and Leia Organa, Luke Skywalker, or Obi-Wan Kenobi. Abrams just shot down two of those theories.

During a conversation at the Tribeca Film Festival Friday evening with Chris Rock, a fan asked Abrams who Rey’s parents are in the “Star Wars” universe.

At first, Abrams jokingly told the fan to “Get out!” Twice.

While Abrams could have stopped there and moved on to another question from the audience, he surprisingly decided to answer the fan — somewhat.

“Rey’s parents are not in ‘Episode VII,’ so I can’t possibly in this moment tell you who they are,” said Abrams. “But I will say … this is all I will say … It is something that Rey thinks about, too.”

We’re sure it is Abrams. We’re sure it is.

Now, that may not be much to go off of, but if Abrams is telling the truth that means Rey’s parents could not be Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, or Han Solo, all character who appeared in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Is Obi-Wan Kenobi still in contention? Ewan McGregor, who played the character in the prequel trilogy, lent his voice for a cameo in the film. Still, he wasn’t physically present in the film.

Still, maybe Rey’s parents are characters we haven’t even been introduced to, yet!

Then again, Abrams could have just been messing with us. In the past, he famously swore to fans for months that Benedict Cumberbatch was not cast as the iconic “Star Trek” villain Khan in 2013’s sequel “Into Darkness.” Of course, when the movie debuted and fans indeed found out Cumberbatch was indeed playing Khan, it left many fans upset. It’s something Abrams has admitted he regrets doing.

So maybe Rey’s parents truly aren’t in “Episode VII.” Then again Abrams may not know too much. He’s not directing Episode VIII. That job belongs to Rian Johnson.

Either way, we’ll probably have to wait until “Star Wars: Episode VIII” is released in theatres December 2017 to learn more about the character’s mysterious past.

